The White Sox signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a minor-league contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with OF Tommy Pham. Pham will report to Class AAA Charlotte on Wednesday. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2024

Pham, 36, has played 10 seasons in the major leagues, most recently with the Diamondbacks and Mets in 2023. He played 50 games with the Diamondbacks in 2023, batting .241 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. He finished the season between both teams with a .774 OPS, too.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cardinals drafted Pham in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. He played his first four seasons in St. Louis, earning the 11th-most MVP votes in 2017.

With Luis Robert Jr. on the injured list --- plus, expected out six weeks --- the South Side is short of outfielders. Dominic Fletcher, Andrew Benintendi and Robbie Grossman are the only true outfielders. Gavin Sheets is an option, but the Sox would likely prefer him as a designated hitter or first baseman.

Pham, if elevated to the major leagues, could provide depth and assistance in the outfield. His plate abilities aren't completely absent, also, as he hit .256 in 2023 along with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Pham played under Josh Barfield in Arizona, then the Diamondbacks' director of player development, and now the Sox's assistant general manager.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.