White Sox to play Guardians in Cleveland during the upcoming solar eclipse

On the surface, an early April Monday game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians wouldn't turn many heads, representing one of many early-season divisional matchups that often get forgotten over the course of a 162-game season.

That couldn't be further from the truth in 2024, as the Cleveland Guardians will host the Chicago White Sox for their home opener on April 8, the same day of the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Despite Opening Day for all teams occurring on March 28, the Guardians won't host their home opener until April 8 due to stadium renovations taking place on Progressive Field, according to The Athletic.

The start time for the game remains to be determined, as the club is left with a decision to either play the game in the afternoon or evening as the nearly four-minute period of totality will begin at 3:13 p.m. local time.

The phenomenon will give a unique setting for both clubs as a total solar eclipse is visible in the United States for the first time since Aug. 21, 2017.

Cleveland is among several American cities lined in the path of totality for the April eclipse, with Dallas, Indianapolis, Buffalo and many others, including Carbondale, Ill., which was in the path of totality for the 2017 eclipse.

The event holds particular significance for Cleveland, a city that won't be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse again until 2444.

As for the contiguous U.S. as a whole, a solar eclipse won't be visible again until Aug. 23, 2044, when Montana and parts of North Dakota and South Dakota will be in the path of totality of a solar eclipse.