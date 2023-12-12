Could Liam Hendriks switch sides of Cubs/Sox rivalry? A new report raises that possibility

Despite being ruled out for all of next year due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, former White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks has been in talks with several other teams in search of a new deal.

According to a report from Scott Merkin of MLB.com, one of the teams Hendriks has engaged with has been the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.

Hendriks has had conversations with other teams since White Sox declined his $15 million option for '24 and he became a free agent. One of those teams who has talked to him is the Cubs, per Hendriks. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) December 12, 2023

Hendriks, 35 in February, is coming off a stellar three-year stint on the South Side, highlighted by two All-Star appearances and an eighth-place AL Cy Young Award finish in 2021, the same season in which he led the AL in saves.

While Hendriks will miss all of his age-35 season in recovery from Tommy John surgery, the veteran reliever has shown no indication that he wouldn't return to the mound after recovery.

With a stellar resume as one of the game's elite relievers and a reputation as a positive force in the clubhouse, Hendriks appears as a prime candidate to score a two-year deal while aiming to be a bullpen contributor during the contract's second season.

As for a potential fit on the North Side, news of the Cubs' front office engaging with Hendriks shouldn't come as a total shock, even though he remains a year off from helping a team he may sign with.

With the Cubs' bullpen woes down the stretch that arguably cost the team a playoff berth, aiming for help that can contribute within the near-future while serving as a veteran presence for an otherwise mostly inexperienced bullpen could make Hendriks a solid fit at Wrigley.

Though signing Hendriks would provide a valuable clubhouse voice and a possible contributor in 2025, the Cubs still need plenty of bullpen help that can play a role in 2024 to elevate their chances of a playoff berth.

However, Hendriks' off-the-field attributes accompanied with the possibility of being a major contributor down the line make the White Sox fan favorite a seemingly good fit for many clubs.

While there's no guarantee that Hendriks will sign a deal this offseason, it's likely that the teams he has engaged with view his presence as a net positive, even with a season of no on-field contribution.

