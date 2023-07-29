MLB Rumors: White Sox may also deal Keynan Middleton, according to report

The Chicago White Sox have been one of the most active teams in baseball as the MLB trade deadline approaches. And they might not be done yet.

The White Sox aren’t done making moves. RHP Keynan Middleton is drawing trade interest and could be dealt before Tuesday’s deadline. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2023

Middleton has been a bright spot in the White Sox bullpen this year, with a 3.82 ERA and 46/16 K/BB ratio over 35.1 innings pitched. His ERA is well below the team’s cumulative 4.62 ERA.

Rick Hahn has shipped off several players to contenders as the White Sox tear down their underperforming roster. On Friday the team sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Dodgers, and Kendall Graveman to the Astros. On Wednesday, it was Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez on their way to the Angels.

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.