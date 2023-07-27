Report: Marlins have shown interest in White Sox's Tim Anderson

Just mere hours after the Chicago White Sox made perhaps the first blockbuster deal of the trade deadline season, a new report on Thursday indicates the South Siders may be far from done.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Miami Marlins have expressed interest in long-time White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, hoping a change of scenery could help boost the team's fledgling shortstop production.

Despite boasting a 19-8 record in June and jumping out to a 53-39 record just before the All-Star break on July 9, the Fish have come upon hard times in the weeks since.

The Marlins emerged from the midseason intermission dropping eight straight, and have only won twice in the second half.

Even still, rookie manager Skip Schumaker has the Marlins at 55-48, just a half game outside of a playoff spot, giving general manager Kim Ng clear reason to buy at the deadline as the franchise looks to qualify for the postseason in a full season for the first time in 20 years.

As for Anderson, the 30-year-old shortstop is perhaps in need of a new place to play, with 2023 panning out to be his worst year in the majors by a healthy margin.

Though Anderson has noticeably struggled in 2023, it was as recent as this offseason where he was widely viewed as one of the league's most surefire contact hitters.

From 2019 to 2022, Anderson amassed 51 home runs, a batting title, Silver Slugger, two All-Star appearances and a top-10 MVP finish, with his batting average not dipping below .301.

This season, TA has struggled to regain his stroke, hitting .245/.285/.285 with 11 doubles, amounting to a 59 OPS+, 41 points below league average. Additionally, Anderson hasn't gone yard since July 15, 2022, span lasting more than a full year.

In contrast, Anderson posted OPS+ ratings of 128, 140, 118 and 109 from 2019 to 2022 respectively.

Though Rogers noted it's far from a certainty that Anderson would even be moved at the deadline, it appears that the Marlins are at least interested in taking a flyer on the two-time All-Star.

Despite one half of the middle infield being occupied by the .376 hitting All-Star Luis Arraez, the Marlins cannot say the production has been anywhere close at the shortstop position.

Joey Wendle and Jon Berti have spent much of the time at shortstop for Miami this season, with the two infielders combining for just three home runs and 30 RBI.

While the cavernous loanDepot Park wouldn't necessarily create more opportunities to end Anderson's homerless streak that has lasted for over a calendar year, a new environment and spot in a contact-heavy lineup could give TA a prime opportunity to regain his form.

Though Anderson is in the final season of a seven-year, $37.5 million contract, the financial commitment may still loom large for a Marlins team that boasts one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball.

Anderson's $12.5 million salary makes him the fourth-highest paid player on the White Sox roster, with a $14 million team option looming for 2024.

The White Sox, 41-62, will begin a four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night, with first pitch tonight at 7:10 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago.

