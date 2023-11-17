White Sox GM Chris Getz reiterates no players are untouchable, mentions interest in Eloy Jiménez

The Chicago White Sox turned heads late Thursday night, starting their offseason in earnest by acquiring five players in a deal that sent longtime lefty reliever Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves.

In a move that sent a veteran under team control to a title-contending club, the White Sox helped address depth issues both on the mound and in the field, most notably acquiring pitcher and former NL Rookie of the Year finalist Mike Soroka in the deal.

The trade could be the first of many this offseason for the South Siders, with general manager Chris Getz indicating on Friday that no players on the current roster are seen as untouchable.

"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players," Getz said on Friday, while adding that multiple teams have expressed interest in outfielder Eloy Jiménez.

Originally acquired alongside Dylan Cease in a blockbuster trade that sent José Quintana to the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, Jiménez inked a six-year deal worth $43 million before his first MLB game.

While Jiménez has shown flashes of greatness, finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 and winning a Silver Slugger in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, injuries have perhaps been the main story for the slugging outfielder during his time on the South Side.

Jiménez's 122 games played during his rookie year represent a career-high, and while the outfielder has shown high peaks such as a 141 OPS+ campaign in 84 games in 2022, the frequency of his injuries has hindered his ability to put together a full season.

Despite the injuries, Jiménez holds plenty of intrigue and value entering his age-27 season, especially with a league-wide DH that could help teams find him a spot in the lineup more regularly.

Primarily a left fielder to this point in his career, Jiménez has struggled to the tune of a -4.1 defensive WAR, including a -1.3 dWAR in 2023 over 120 games.

Jiménez is owed $13 million in 2024 while holding club options for 2025 and 2026 for $16.5 million and $18.5 million respectively. Both options contain a $3 million buyout, making Jiménez a relatively affordable trade candidate for teams if he can stay healthy.

Getz did not specify which clubs expressed interest, though his comments on the club being open to listen to offers on anyone could pave the way for one of the more active White Sox offseasons in recent memory.

