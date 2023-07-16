The White Sox announced on Sunday that they signed 17 of the 20 players they selected in the 2023 draft, including first-round pick Jacob Gonzalez. The team said Gonzalez’s deal came with a $3.9 million signing bonus.

Gonzalez, a shortstop, hit .327/.435/.564 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI in 54 games at the University of Mississippi this season. Gonzalez was named First Team ABCA All-South Region, Second Team All-SEC and was a Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist in 2023.

In addition, the White Sox signed five undrafted free agents: RHP Luke Bell, RHP Jake Bockenstedt, RHP Carson Jacobs, RHP Connery Peters and catcher Dominic Tamez.

The team said they expect to make more signings in the coming days.

