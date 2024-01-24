White Sox sign four international free agent prospects

The White Sox announced on Wednesday that they signed four international free agents, headlined by Eduardo Herrera. The team gave Herrera, 17, $1.8 million. The others are Jurdrick Profar (16 years old, $600,000), Jesús Premoli (17 years old, $550,000), and Jeziel Boekhoudt (17, $55,000).

Herrera plays third base and was ranked the No. 11 overall international prospect by MLB Pipeline. When he was 15 years old, he played for Venezuela’s U18 national team.

“When you see Eduardo for the first time, you can’t help but notice his size, strength and ability to play the game,” said Marco Paddy, White Sox special assistant to the general manager – international operations in a statement. “After following him for several years, you learn about the person inside the athlete. His determination, work ethic, competitiveness and maturity are attributes that complement his baseball ability.”

Profar’s brother is Jurickson Profar, who has 10 years of MLB experience. He throws and bats right-handed.

Premoli is a left-handed first baseman and third baseman who hails from Venezuela. Boekhoudt is a right-handed pitcher from Curaçao.

The White Sox said they intend to sign more international free agents.

