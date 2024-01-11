White Sox sign seven players to one-year deal, avoid arbitration

The White Sox announced on Thursday that they came to terms with seven players, and will avoid arbitration.

Those players are Dylan Cease ($8 million), Nicky Lopez ($4.3 million), Andrew Vaughn ($3.25 million), Michael Kopech ($3 million), Michael Soroka ($3 million), Touki Toussaint ($1.3 million) and Garrett Crochet ($800,000)

Just because the White Sox signed all these players to one-year contracts does not mean they’ll play for the White Sox all year, or even at all. Notably, star pitcher Cease has been linked in trade rumors for months.

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in the middle of February. They kick off their Spring Training schedule against the Cubs on Feb. 23.

