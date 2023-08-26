Cubs to call up former first-round pick Jordan Wicks: report

The Chicago Cubs will add one of their top prospects to their starting rotation this weekend, as the team will reportedly call up former first-round pick Jordan Wicks.
According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Wicks will join the club in Pittsburgh. It is unclear when he could make his debut, but the expectation is that he will start one of the final two games of the club’s series against the Pirates.
Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register had reported that Wicks had left the Iowa club on Friday morning.
Wicks was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Cubs. He has appeared in 20 games, all starts, at Double-A and Triple-A this season. He has a 3.55 ERA and a 7-0 record in those games, with 99 strikeouts in 91.1 innings of work.
The Cubs’ rotation had Javier Assad set to go against the Pirates on Saturday, with Drew Smyly’s spot coming up on Sunday. Smyly was moved back to the bullpen after a horrendous start in his last outing, leaving the Cubs to decide what to do with their rotation.
Wicks will need to be added to the team’s 40-man roster, which currently stands at 37 after pitcher Edwin Uceta was outrigted to Triple-A Iowa.
The active roster expands to 28 players on Sept. 1, with the extra 40-man spots indicating that a prospect could be added to the mix.