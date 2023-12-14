Dodgers strike contract extension with Tyler Glasnow after trade with Rays, reports say

The blockbuster offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers continues.

The Dodgers reportedly agreed to a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot on Thursday night. The reported trade was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A. and that took just hours to come to fruition.

The two sides struck a five-year, $135 million extension, according to multiple reports on Friday morning. The reported new contract contains a $30 million club option -- and a $20 million player option should the team option be declined -- for 2029. The deal reportedly has no deferred money.

In return for Glasnow and Margot, the Rays are set to receive young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is coming off a season in which he produced a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts, having missed time due to an oblique strain. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The reported Glasnow trade comes shortly after the Dodgers formally announced their new superstar, Shohei Ohtani, who they signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal this past week.

Ohtani's deal defers $680 million of his contract until after his playing time, allowing the Dodgers to have more room acquiring more players as Ohtani tries to finally win in the postseason.

Even after the Glasnow deal, the Dodgers may still not be done this offseason. They are still in the sweepstakes for Japanese pitcher phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Ohtani and other Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman reportedly helping in trying to persuade Yamamoto to join them on their megateam.