While the Phillies have announced several new events and features at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season, one popular promotion will be noticeably absent this year.

The team announced Thursday that they’re replacing "Dollar Dog Nights" with “Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights.” The new giveaway will take place on April 2 and April 16 and will allow fans to buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second hot dog for free at concession stands throughout the ballpark.

“This modification to the previous Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Nights is based on the organization’s ongoing commitment to provide a positive experience for all fans in attendance,” a Phillies spokesperson wrote.

Dollar Dog Nights was first introduced in 1997 at Veterans Stadium, the former home of the Phillies. The promotion featured $1 hot dogs and was a popular event for fans. At times it became rowdy however, with some incidents in which fans tossed hot dogs at players.

Fans reacted strongly to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Phillies will no longer have dollar dog nights at CBP. The Phillies are announcing dates for Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights on April 2 and April 16, fans can buy one hot dog at regular price and get the second for free. “This modification to the previous Hatfield… pic.twitter.com/7GR40s0fZ8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 29, 2024

The Phillies plan to answer questions from fans about their decision to end Dollar Dog Nights. You can watch their response in a video embedded on top of this article starting at 3 p.m.

The Phillies also announced other new giveaways and promotions for the upcoming season: