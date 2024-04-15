Jackie Robinson Day to be celebrated on 77th anniversary of his groundbreaking MLB debut

It's been 77 years since Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut and broke the sport's color barrier.

The league honors Robinson in several ways -- but April 15 is when the entire sport recognizes the former Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman.

A day to remember Jackie Robinson, who made his MLB debut OTD in 1947.



His life, his legacy, and his impact on baseball and America are profound. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/CGEMJNJKTh — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Every year on this date since 2004, MLB holds Jackie Robinson Day. And since 2009, every player, manager and coach has worn Robinson's No. 42 for their game that day. Former commissioner Bud Selig retired the jersey number across the league on April 15, 1997, so this is the only occasion where No. 42 is in use.

But that's not all. In addition to donning the Dodger Blue No. 42 on their backs, Robinson will be honored in other ways. Here's what the league announced last week:

Players, coaches, managers, and umpires will have New Era caps with a “42” side patch.

Nike Breaking Barriers T-shirts will be worn during batting practice.

Commemorative base jewels and lineup cards will be used for each game.

Stance socks with commemorative “42” logo

All 30 teams will be in action on Monday, beginning with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Cleveland Guardians in their annual Monday morning game due to the Boston Marathon.

To close the day, Robinson's Dodgers will face the Washington Nationals in Los Angeles.

You can learn more about how each club is honoring Robinson on Monday right here.