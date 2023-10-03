Marlins vs. Phillies schedule, pitching matchups, betting odds and more

The opening round of the 2023 MLB playoffs features one divisional showdown.

The surprising Miami Marlins will face the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies in an NL East Wild Card Series battle.

Philadelphia followed up its run to the 2022 World Series with a 90-72 regular season to claim the NL's top wild card spot. Miami, meanwhile, went 84-78 to clinch its first playoff berth in a full season since winning the World Series in 2003.

The Marlins edged the Phillies in the regular-season matchup, taking both series at Citizens Bank Park and winning seven of 13 games overall. Now, the two NL East foes will meet in the postseason for the first time with a spot in the NLDS on the line.

Do the Fish have an upset in store? Or will this be the start of another memorable "Red October" for the Phils?

From the schedule to the probable pitchers and more, here's what you need to know about the Marlins-Phillies series:

What is the Marlins vs. Phillies playoff schedule?

The best-of-three series begins on Tuesday night, with a possible Game 3 set for Thursday:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 5, time TBD

What are the Marlins vs. Phillies pitching matchups?

With reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara and rookie sensation Eury Pérez both sidelined due to injury, the Marlins will turn to southpaw Jesús Luzardo in Game 1. Zack Wheeler will take the ball for the Phillies.

Here's a look at the series' probable pitchers:

Game 1: LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.63 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA)

Game 2: LHP Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA)

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD

What are the Marlins vs. Phillies betting odds?

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites over the Marlins in Game 1, according to our betting partner PointsBet. Philadelphia's moneyline is at -150, while Miami is a +125 underdog.

The game's over/under is set at 7.5.

What TV channel are the Marlins vs. Phillies playoff games on?

The Marlins-Phillies series will air on ESPN.

How to stream Marlins vs. Phillies playoff games live

The games can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

