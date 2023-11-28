MLB free agent signings: Tracking every deal from the 2023-24 offseason

The stove is officially heating up.

Some of the top players in baseball -- including American stars and international sensations -- could be on the move this offseason.

While the biggest fish have yet to be reeled in, the bidding wars could begin soon. The Winter Meetings will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 in Nashville, where executives will gather to discuss deals with players and agents.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a tracker of every free agent signing this offseason:

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023-24?

The best player available is, undoubtedly, Shohei Ohtani. A two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, the reigning AL MVP could command a record-setting salary.

Behind Ohtani is another Japanese star: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher won his third MVP in Japan last season while posting a 1.16 ERA in 24 starts for the Orix Buffaloes.

The best hitters on the market, outside of Ohtani, include Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, J.D. Martinez, Teoscar Hernandez and Rhys Hoskins, while pitchers include Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito and Marcus Stroman, among others.

You can find more about the top MLB free agents here.

MLB free agent tracker, signings by team

AL EAST

Baltimore Orioles

N/A

Boston Red Sox

N/A

New York Yankees

N/A

Tampa Bay Rays

N/A

Toronto Blue Jays

N/A

AL CENTRAL

Chicago White Sox

SS Paul DeJong (from SF): 1 year, $1.75 million

Cleveland Guardians

N/A

Detroit Tigers

Kenta Maeda (from MIN): 2 years, $24 million

Kansas City Royals

N/A

Minnesota Twins

N/A

AL WEST

Houston Astros

N/A

Los Angeles Angels

LHP Adam Kolarek (from ATL): 1 year, $900,000

Oakland Athletics

RHP Osvaldo Bido (from PIT): 1 year, $750,000

Seattle Mariners

N/A

Texas Rangers

N/A

NL EAST

Atlanta Braves

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (from CLE): 3 years, $30 million

Miami Marlins

N/A

New York Mets

N/A

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Aaron Nola (re-signed): 7 years, $172 million

Washington Nationals

N/A

NL CENTRAL

Chicago Cubs

N/A

Cincinnati Reds

N/A

Milwaukee Brewers

N/A

Pittsburgh Pirates

N/A

St. Louis Cardinals

RHP Sonny Gray (from MIN): 3 years, $75 million

RHP Kyle Gibson (from BAL): 1 year, $12 million

RHP Lance Lynn (from LAD): 1 year, $11 million

NL WEST

Arizona Diamondbacks

N/A

Colorado Rockies

N/A

Los Angeles Dodgers

OF Jason Heyward (re-signed): 1 year, $9 million

RHP Ricky Vanasco (re-signed): 1 year, $900,000

San Diego Padres

N/A

San Francisco Giants