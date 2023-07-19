MLB offenses accomplish single-day feat that hadn't been done in 129 years

Major League Baseball saw a feat that had not been reached in 129 years thanks to some explosive offense on Tuesday.

Twelve teams scored double-digits runs across a full slate of games, which also included the resumption of a suspended contest. Only July 4, 1894, saw more teams (13) score 10-plus runs on the same day, according to Elias Sports Bureau. May 30, 1884, was the only other time 12 teams scored in double figures in a single day.

Tuesday stands alone with a different record as three games finished with 11-10 scores on one day for the first time. The San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers by the same score.

The Chicago Cubs led all teams with 17 runs on Tuesday during their dismantling of the Washington Nationals.

The highest-scoring game of the day took place in Atlanta, where the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 16-13.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians rounded out the teams to reach double-digit runs, scoring 10 apiece in their respective wins.

The AL Central as a whole joined rare company on Tuesday. The White Sox, Royals, Tigers, Twins and Guardians’ outputs marked just the second time since 1969 that every team in a division scored 10-plus runs on the same day. The AL West was behind the other instance on Sept. 15, 2000.

On the other end of the scale, the Boston Red Sox failed to score against the Oakland A’s Tuesday night. Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees were each held to one run.