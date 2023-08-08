Trending
‘Needs an Oscar': MLB fans love Julio Rodriguez's delayed reveal of home run robbery

Rodriguez played a trick on an entire ballpark Tuesday

By Eric Mullin

Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez pulled off some incredible in-game trickeration on Tuesday.

In the top of the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis. Jr sent a deep drive out to center field. Rodriguez tracked the ball to the center-field wall and leaped for it before walking away as if he had failed to keep the ball inside the yard.

But as Tatis Jr. was in the middle of a trot around the bases, Rodriguez smirked and opened up his glove, revealing that he did in fact rob the home run.

The 22-year-old left many, including broadcasters and Tatis Jr., fooled by his hilarious theatrics.

And baseball fans simply couldn't get enough of the moment.

MLBSeattle MarinersSan Diego Padres
