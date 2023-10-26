Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series odds: Winner, MVP and more

The 2023 MLB season will come down to a wild west standoff.

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks won their respective pennants, creating one of the most unlikely World Series matchups in recent memory. Both teams fell behind 3-2 before coming through with consecutive road victories to eliminate last season’s World Series teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas is chasing its first ever World Series title 12 years after coming within a strike of championship glory. Arizona is in the World Series for the first time since 2001, when it earned its first and only title.

Which team will lift the Commissioner’s Trophy this year? Here’s a look at the odds for the winner, MVP and more.

Who is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The Rangers are listed as mild favorites, while the D-backs will maintain their underdog status.

Rangers: -175

Diamondbacks: +140

World Series total games odds

Oddsmakers expect a competitive series that could go the distance.

4 games: +550

5 games: +275

6 games: +205

7 games: +205

World Series correct score odds

When it comes to predicting the series winner and the length of the series, a six-game Rangers triumph is considered the most likely outcome and a D-backs sweep is deemed the most improbable.

Rangers in 4: +850

Rangers in 5: +500

Rangers in 6: +390

Rangers in 7: +400

Diamondbacks in 4: +1600

Diamondbacks in 5: +700

Diamondbacks in 6: +650

Diamondbacks in 7: +600

World Series MVP odds

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Adolis García are the co-favorites to take home the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award, followed by D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte and outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Corey Seager: +500

Adolis Garcia: +500

Ketel Marte: +1000

Corbin Carroll: +1100

Marcus Semien: +1400

Christian Walker: +1600

Nathan Eovaldi: +1600

Zac Gallen: +1800

Jordan Montgomery: +1800

Mitch Garver: +1800

World Series Game 1 odds

The Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi and D-backs’ Zac Gallen will take the mound at Globe Life Field for Game 1 of the 2023 Fall Classic with the home team expected to take a 1-0 series lead.