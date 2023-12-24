Shohei Ohtani surprises teammate Joe Kelly's wife with a new Porsche

Shohei Ohtani is the gift that keeps on giving.

Ashley Kelly, wife to Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly, posted a video on Instagram of her reaction to receiving a new Porsche from Ohtani.

She answers the door and is stunned to see the new car parked on her driveway. "Its yours... from Shohei," she's told in the video. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche. I swear."

Kelly's only words are "shut the" before the video ends.

Kelly was responsible for the #Ohtake17 campaign to recruit Ohtani to the Dodgers. In return, Ohtani was promised the No. 17 from her husband. Kelly even jokingly mentioned changing her baby boy's name from Kai to ShoKai as a part of the deal.

When Ohtani announced he was headed to the Dodgers, Joe Kelly changed his number to 99 to let the superstar keep the No. 17 he's worn over the years for both the Japan National Team and the Angels.

Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023

The 29-year-old two-time AL MVP agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers earlier this month.

A deal that provides that 97% of the money be deferred without interest and not fully paid until 2043.