ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the 11th inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series belongs to Texas, as the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 in extra innings on Friday.

The first few innings were filled with adrenaline from both sides before it quieted after the fifth inning. But a late twist in the bottom of the ninth forced extra innings, where Texas prevailed in the 11th.

Texas wasted no time putting pressure on Zac Gallen. The Diamondbacks ace conceded two runs in the first: an Evan Carter double that Corey Seager ran home and an Adolis Garcia single that Carter scored.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Garcia’s RBI made it 21 for his postseason career, tying the all-time record in MLB.

Arizona got its bats going in the third vs. Nathan Eovaldi, taking the lead in the process. Corbin Caroll, the league leader in triples, added another that let Alek Thomas and Evan Longoria score. Then Caroll scored the third after Ketel Marte grounded into fielder’s choice to first.

Didn't take long for the Answerbacks to show up in the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/9cAlyD3bfC — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023

Gallen found himself in trouble again in the bottom of the third as Texas loaded the bases. But he limited the damage to just one run, which Seager scored after Mitch Garver walked.

Dubbed the “Answerbacks” for their resilience in adversity, Arizona reclaimed a one-run lead when Tommy Pham drilled a leadoff homer the ensuing inning.

Marte’s fifth-inning double saw Geraldo Perdomo score, making it 5-3 as Eovaldi would be relieved shortly after.

Gallen came off after the fifth playing a pretty 50/50 game, recording five strikeouts, four hits, four walks, three runs allowed and three errors.

Texas eventually made it interesting in the bottom of the eighth.

Garcia singled to center before Jonah Heim walked, becoming the potential game-tying run vs. Kevin Ginkel. But Ginkel forced a double-play out on rookie Josh Jung to exit the inning unscathed.

Then in the bottom of the ninth when someone needed to step up for the Rangers, Seager delivered a two-run homer off Paul Sewald’s four-seam fastball – his fourth of the postseason – to knot it up at 5-5.

The winning moment came in the bottom of the 11th and guess who?

Adolis Garcia.

After being hit by a pitch in the wrist on his previous at-bat, El Bombi sent Miguel Castro’s sinker deep to right to seal the comeback win for the Rangers.

Jose A. Herrera/Telemundo39.com The Texas Rangers celebrate as Adolis Garcia comes home following a Game 1 walk-off home run.

Garcia, 30, led Texas going 3-for-4 at the plate, contributing two RBIs and the game-winning home run. Jung went 2-for-4 while Seager went 1-for-4 but delivered three runs, two RBIs and a homer.

Arizona was led by Thomas, who went 2-for-5 at the plate but the entire offense stalled after the fifth run in the top of the fifth. Not increasing the gap by at least one set the stage for Texas to seize the opener.

Game 2 in Texas is set for Saturday at 8:03 p.m. ET – Jordan Montgomery vs. Merrill Kelly – before Game 3 shifts to Arizona.