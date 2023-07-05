Here's the 8-player field for the 2023 Home Run Derby

The 2023 Home Run Derby field is set.

Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia was announced by MLB on Wednesday as the eighth and final participant in this year's Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Garcia rounds out a field featuring a two-time Home Run Derby champ in Pete Alonso, an MVP winner in Mookie Betts and a hometown star in Julio Rodriguez.

J-Rod, who was the first player to throw his hat into the 2023 Derby ring, will be trying to become the first player to win the event at his home ballpark since Bryce Harper did so as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2018. He'll also look to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the second Mariner to win the contest.

So, which other sluggers will be gunning for this year's Derby crown in Seattle?

Who is in the 2023 Home Run Derby?

Here's the star-studded eight-player field for the 2023 Home Run Derby:

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Pete Alonso, Mets

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena, Rays

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

Luis Robert, White Sox

Adolis Garcia, Rangers

What is the 2023 Home Run Derby bracket?

The Derby will once again follow a bracket format, with a showdown between Alonso and Rodriguez as the headliner for Round 1:

When is the 2023 Home Run Derby?

The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10.

Where is the 2023 Home Run Derby?

T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, in Seattle is the site of this year's Derby.

Who won the 2022 Home Run Derby?

Juan Soto edged out Julio Rodriguez in 2022 to become the second-youngest Derby winner.

Who has the most Home Run Derby wins?

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player with three Home Run Derby titles, winning them in 1994, 1998 and 1999. Alonso has the chance to match Griffey Jr.'s record total this year.

List of Home Run Derby winners

2022: Juan Soto, Nationals

2021: Pete Alonso, Mets

2019: Pete Alonso, Mets

2018: Bryce Harper, Nationals

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

2015: Todd Frazier, Reds

2014: Yoenis Cespedes, A's

2013: Yoenis Cespedes, A's

2012: Prince Fielder, Tigers

2011: Robinson Cano, Yankees

2010: David Ortiz, Red Sox

2009: Prince Fielder, Brewers

2008: Justin Morneau, Twins

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Angels

2006: Ryan Howard, Phillies

2005: Bobby Abreu, Phillies

2004: Miguel Tejada, Orioles

2003: Garret Anderson, Angels

2002: Jason Giambi, Yankees

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Diamondbacks

2000: Sammy Sosa, Cubs

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1997: Tino Martinez, Yankees

1996: Barry Bonds, Giants

1995: Frank Thomas, White Sox

1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Rangers

1992: Mark McGwire, A's

1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles

1990: Ryne Sandberg, Cubs

1989: Ruben Sierra, Rangers; Eric Davis, Reds

1987: Andre Dawson, Cubs

1986: Wally Joyner, Angels; Darryl Strawberry, Mets

1985: Dave Parker, Reds