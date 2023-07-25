Watch: Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel hit back-to-back homers vs. White Sox

The Chicago Cubs are trying to get back into contention in the National League Central, and two of their most impactful hitters did their part on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

In the top of the second inning, Seiya Suzuki reached first base on a throwing error by Tim Anderson to get the frame going.

Dansby Swanson then stepped to the plate and clobbered a 1-2 offering from Michael Kopech into the left field bleachers, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Facing a 2-2 count, Christopher Morel then did his part, smashing a home run to center field to extend the Cubs’ lead. The ball left his bat at 104.7 miles per hour, and had an expected batting average of .850, according to MLB Statcast.

The Cubs entered the Crosstown Classic with a seven-game deficit in the standings, though they have the best run-differential in the National League Central and a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.

The White Sox meanwhile are 12.5 games back in the American League Central with a 41-60 record on the campaign.