When does spring training start? Key dates for Cubs, White Sox

There's only one football game remaining in the NFL season. That means blue skies, green grass, warmer weather and the sound of a bat hitting a baseball are not far off.

The Major League Baseball offseason is nearly complete, with pitchers and catchers for some teams set to report for spring training as early as next week.

As for the Cubs and White Sox, here are some key dates to look forward to.

When do pitchers and catchers report?

Both the Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14. The full squads for each team will arrive on Feb. 19. Here is the full schedule for each team's report date.

Spring training reporting dates less than a month away with an abundance of marquee free agents still unsigned pic.twitter.com/QBbLuEcVAa — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 17, 2024

When does the Catcus League schedule start?

The Cubs will open their spring training schedule against the White Sox on Feb. 23 at Sloan Park. The White Sox will play their first game at Camelback ranch on Feb. 24 against the Mariners.

Here's the full Cactus League slate for both Chicago teams:

2024 White Sox spring training schedule: pic.twitter.com/PLMLhAq9Hn — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) July 25, 2023

Cubs 2024 spring training schedule: pic.twitter.com/XyWaeKBXZj — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) July 25, 2023

