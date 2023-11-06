White Sox could ‘listen' to Dylan Cease trade offers, MLB insider says

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 23: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on September 23, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox are going to have to make some tough decisions about their future this offseason, but could one of their best pitchers be on the move?

According to a new report, ace pitcher Dylan Cease isn’t being put on the trading block, but the White Sox aren’t closing the doors on dealing the 27-year-old.

“The Chicago White Sox aren’t shopping Dylan Cease, but are telling teams they will listen to offers,” USA Today insider Bob Nightengale reported. “He could be the best pitcher available on the trade market.”

Cease had some struggles after finishing as runner-up in Cy Young voting in 2022, posting a 7-9 record and a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts with the White Sox during the 2023 season.

He struck out 214 batters in 177 innings of work, with his WHIP skyrocketing to 1.42 and his strikeout-to-walk ratio dipping to 2.71, according to Baseball Reference.

Even still, Cease would be an attractive option for teams looking to upgrade their pitching staffs. He will be eligible for arbitration each of the next two seasons before hitting free agency in the winter of 2025.

According to Spotrac estimates, Cease could be in line for a salary of $8.3 million, far below what many pitchers will command on the open market this winter. That list could include Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, who could be on the trade block ahead of a season where he will make $25 million in base salary.

