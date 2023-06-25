The upcoming street race in Chicago is both a big deal for the history of NASCAR, and a big deal for fans around the world. Racing officials expect the event to be a big draw for motorsport fans around the country since it’s a unique competition on the calendar. That includes some of the sport’s most spectacular supporters. If you’re walking around the city, or attending the race, here are some noted NASCAR celebrity fans who may be attending the festivities.

PITBULL

Mr. Worldwide has been a NASCAR fan for decades, thanks to Tom Cruise’s 1990 blockbuster “Days of Thunder.” Pitbull loves the sport so much, he became a co-owner of Trackhouse racing team and even named his upcoming album “Trackhouse.” Other than his drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain we’re wagering Pitbull’s favorite driver is the late Mr. Earnhardt. Why else would Pitbull yell his name (Dale!) in practically every song?

ASHTON KUTCHER

Hailing from Cedar Rapids, IA, Kutcher has adopted some Chicago teams as his own, like the Bears. He’s also been spotted at several NASCAR events and has received a few NASCAR honors. Those include waving the green flag at last year’s Busch Light Clash and being an honorary starter for the 2005 Daytona 500.

BERT KREISCHER AND TOM SEGURA

The comedian buddies have talked about their love for NASCAR on their podcast “2 Bears 1 Cave” for years, and even dreamed about recording a live podcast at a race back in 2020. That dream became a reality this year, when fans got a chance to watch them record an episode at the Daytona 500. Kreischer should be fairly easy to spot, too. He’ll be the big, bearded, shirtless man.

BLAKE SHELTON

Driving cars and country music stereotypically go hand-in-hand. In Shelton’s case, it’s true. Not only is he a fan of the sport, he’s buddies with former driver Elliott Sadler, Clint Bowyer and spotter Brett Griffin. Shelton acted as the grand marshall for last year’s All Star Race.

MICHAEL JORDAN

Believe it or not, His Airness moonlights as His Trackness. Jordan owns and operates the 23XI team with Denny Hamlin as a minority owner. Jordan’s cars are easy to find. Just look for his No. 23 (Bubba Wallace) and No. 45 (Tyler Reddick). The team has busted out some crazy cool paint jobs for their cars this season, so it’ll be fun to see what they unveil for Chicago.