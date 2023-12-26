Alex Caruso believes Bulls can repeat top-5 defense

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

If it looks like the Chicago Bulls are playing better defense of late, it's because they are.

During this improved 8-4 stretch, which will be extended to a 13th game Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Bulls have a defensive rating of 113.4. That's sixth-best in the NBA and only .1 behind the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, who are tied for fourth from Nov. 29 to Tuesday.

The Bulls finished fifth in defensive rating last season, also after a slow start. They're currently ranked 16th for the 2023-24 season at 114.9.

"Honestly, I think this is the same trend we did last year," Alex Caruso said after the morning shootaround. "There's a lot of controllable stuff---boxing out. We got a lot of stops earlier in the year and then we'd watch the film and we got five guys inside the charge circle trying to rebound the ball and it's bouncing over our head.

"And then fouling, not fouling, taking care of the ball. Just little things that are pretty controllable that we've done a pretty good job of over this last month."

Coincidentally, the Bulls allowed 15 offensive rebounds and 30 second-chance points and sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to the line 26 times in Saturday's home loss, one of the few defensive clunkers of late.

"It's amazing what happens in basketball when you box out, don't foul, don't turn the ball over, get back in transition," Caruso said. "You tend to win ballgames."

Caruso said the Bulls didn't change their overall defensive philosophy from last year. The Bulls then added defensive-minded reserves in Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter, although Craig is currently sidelined with an acute sprain of his right plantar fascia.

The Bulls defensive success last season despite starting three offensive-minded players in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

"You have to at least be intelligent and the willingness to do it," Caruso said. "I think all of those guys have sacrificed a little bit, whether it's how we want to play offensively or the schemes and designs and roles we have on defense. It takes a lot for guys who have played 10-plus years, been All-Stars, scored 25 per game a year. It takes a lot to sacrifice and put towards to the team.

"That might not be something everybody sees from the outside. But in house, we definitely appreciate them and honor that sacrifice they made for us."

Caruso earned the first All-Defensive team honor of his career last season, landing on the first team. This season is the first in which players must appear in at least 65 games to qualify for certain major individual postseason awards. That includes All-Defensive team.

Caruso played in a career-high 67 games last season and has appeared in 25 of 31 thus far this season. He's on pace to play in 66 games.

"I think it makes sense. You honor the guys who put the time in," Caruso said of the new wrinkle. "I'd probably have played in 31 out of 31 if I didn't step on a couple feet and people step on my feet. Really, just an unlucky couple of games.

"Been preaching it since the beginning: Feel good about my process. Trainers do a great job. (Assistant athletic trainer) Arnold Lee is taking care of me every day, stretching me, getting my feet right. I think I'm in a good place professionally where I know what I need to do to be able to play. Just watch out for those other people's feet and we'll be good."