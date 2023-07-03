Bulls latest free-agent signing points to getting with NBA times

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Too many games last season, the Chicago Bulls had a math problem.

Simply put, they'd make almost as many field goals as their opponent in a game, only to be buried by the disparity in 3-pointers---and not just made ones. The Bulls ranked 30th in the NBA last season as the only team not to attempt at least 30 3-pointers in a game.

Enter Torrey Craig, whom sources confirmed has verbally agreed to a two-year deal that contains a player option. He joins Jevon Carter as the Bulls' first two forays into this offseason's free agency.

While both players are willing and able defenders, it's their willingness to let it fly from 3-point range that underscores the main reasons for their signings. Craig is coming off a career-high 39.5 percent from 3-point range over 79 games for the Phoenix Suns. Carter shot a stellar 42.1 percent in 81 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks.

More importantly, Craig attempted 3.2 attempts per game, while Carter took 4.2 per game. Add in Coby White, whom the Bulls re-signed in restricted free agency, and perhaps management's goal of addressing this math problem is on its way to fruition.

“We’re trying to change our shooting profile,” Artūras Karnišovas said on NBA Draft night. “Being last in the league in rate from 3 and 3-point makes, we’re going to try to address that in the offseason.”

The Bulls started this philsophical process by hiring former DePaul star and well-regarded shooting coach Peter Patton as their director of player development. Now, they're spending money in free agency to add solid defenders and 3-point shooters to help with floor spacing.

Too often last season, opponents sent double teams at Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan with only White and, at times, Patrick Williams, to make them pay for it. Now, at least in theory, the Bulls have more weapons from beyond the arc.

Craig, 32, is a 6-foot-7-inch forward who can play either position and guard up to three positions. He fits the versatile defender that Karnišovas favors.

But it's his floor spacing where he could make his biggest mark. Williams led the Bulls last season by shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Carter's percentage would've led the Bulls, while Craig's percentage would've ranked third.

LaVine remains the Bulls' most potent threat from beyond the arc. But he now has company. And the Bulls' free-agency pursuits directly targeted this need, which only can help Billy Donovan and his coaching staff's offense.

The Bulls are up to 12 guaranteed contracts, with a qualifying offer pending for restricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu. That gives the Bulls the right to match any offer for Dosunmu or also potentially engineer a sign-and-trade transaction.

Craig's addition also helps balance out a guard-heavy roster.

