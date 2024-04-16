Air Corgi, the corgi dog known for predicting sports games, tried her paw at selecting the winners of this season's NBA play-in tournament.

Lucky for Bulls fans, the prophetic pup chose the Bulls to advance in the play-in tournament.

Air Corgi makes her picks for the NBA Play-In Tournament 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/UwTZJU2iIv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 16, 2024

Air Corgi projects the 76ers to earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture by defeating the Heat. For the Bulls-Hawks play-in game, Air Corgi predicts the Bulls will advance to face the Heat, who would hypothetically play against the Bulls in the final round if they lose the No. 7/8 seed game.

In that game, between the Bulls and Heat, Air Corgi has the Bulls winning, advancing to the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Bulls would take on the Celtics in a seven-game series in that case.

Last season, the Bulls defeated the Raptors in Toronto (h/t to Diar DeRozan, IYKYK) before losing to the Heat in Miami to end their season. Can the Bulls make it out of the play-in tournament to the playoffs this season?

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

