Andre Drummond fined $15,000 for inappropriate gesture

The NBA has fined Andre Drummond for celebrating a little too hard in Tuesday's 129-123 win over the Timberwolves.

With 1:22 remaining in overtime, Drummond made an obscene gesture after scoring a layup over Minnesota center Rudy Gobert. On Thursday, the league announced his antics would cost him $15,000.

Here’s the gesture if anyone is curious pic.twitter.com/lYfsnsGkH3 — 𝒮𝑀𝐻𝟤𝟦 (@smh24yt__) February 8, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Drummond, who finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, told reporters after the game that he was expecting a league fine.

"Oh, that's coming," he said with a laugh.

The Bulls improved to 15-12 at the United Center after Tuesday's 23-point comeback. They take on the Grizzlies in Memphis Thursday night at 7:00 CT.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.