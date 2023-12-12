Trending
Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu achieves undesirable feat after ‘cardio game' versus Bucks

Dosunmu put up zeroes across the stat sheet despite playing 26 minutes against the Bucks

By Ryan Taylor

Ayo Dosunmu put up a bunch of doughnuts on the stat sheet against the Bucks on Monday.

He became the third player to record zero points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks while playing over 26 minutes in a game. Only two players have played longer without recording a tally under those categories.

Dosunmu struggled on the offensive side of the floor against the Bucks. He attempted six shots, making zero of them. He committed one foul, yet finished +2 by the game's end, despite the Bulls' loss.

He's dutifully filling in for Zach LaVine in the starting lineup. LaVine is rehabbing from a foot injury that the Bulls announced calls for three to four weeks to recover from.

Snell, the second player on the list, was a former Chicago Bull himself. The Bulls selected him with the No. 20 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He played three seasons in the Windy City before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Michael Carter-Williams.

Ayo Dosunmu
