Ayo Dosunmu wins NBA's offseason Community Assist Award

The NBA announced Thursday Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu as the winner of the Bob Lanier Offseason Community Assist Award, granted to him for his efforts to uplift and inspire the youth of Chicago.

Ayo is the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for the 2023 offseason!



Thank you for all you do, @AyoDos_11! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7h3rOK9156 — Bulls Community (@bullscommunity) October 26, 2023

"This recognition means the world to me, not just as a basketball player, but as a proud representative of this incredible city," said Dosunmu. "Being able to give back to the same city that raised me and made me the man I am today is an unforgettable feeling. I dedicate this award to the youth of Chicago – dream fearlessly and stay focused, and the opportunities will be endless."

The NBA recognizes one player as the winner of the Bob Lanier Trophy for their offseason community work and seven monthly winners during the season for their community efforts, recognized as the winner of the David Robinson Trophy.

Dosunmu, 23, held several charitable events this offseason in Chicago.

He created the "Ayo Dos Foundation" to provide safe and accessible spaces for learning and growth. In May, he hosted a basketball clinic in partnership with Motorola for 60 kids.

Dosunmu hosted his second annual "Ayo's Block Party" to honor Darius Brown, his childhood friend he lost to gun violence. Again, he hosted a basketball clinic for 120 kids. He granted a $5,000 donation to Beyond the Ball and Urban Male Network, too.

He also launched "Ayo's Scholars," an incentive program for his former elementary school, Beasley Academic Center. Dosunmu hosted a pep rally for over 1,000 students in celebration of the program. He also promised Bulls tickets to any student who made the honor roll.

Finally, he donated Nike sneakers to over 350 students at Philip Randolph Elementary School.

Dosunmu will be surprised with the award from students of Beasley Academic Center during Thursday's Bulls' practice, according to a press release from the NBA.

He will be recognized during the team's Nov. 6 game against the Utah Jazz. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Artūras Karnišovas, will present him with the award.

