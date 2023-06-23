Bulls add UConn center Adama Sanogo to two-way deal: reports

The Chicago Bulls have agreed with undrafted free agent Adama Sanogo on a two-way deal, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sanogo, 21, is one of the draft's most decorated athletes from his time at UConn. He was last season's NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He also earned All-Region and All-Tourney, along with All-Big East honors, too.

He helped UConn win a National Title in the NCAA's March Madness tournament alongside legendary coach Dan Hurley.

Sanogo averaged 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the regular season. He shot over 60 percent from the field and 76.6 percent from the free throw line -- improving that area by about 10 percent each season of his college career.

Sanogo is a unit. He stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 240 pounds, according to Pro Basketball Reference. However, his traditional ways as a paint bully don't necessarily translate to the NBA. Most of his offensive work is done at or close to the rim.

He's an intriguing prospect, but he needs to round out his skillet. It'll be interesting to see what the Bulls can do with him, as they are in dire need of physical rim protectors in the big leagues.

