Bulls' Andre Drummond, other NBA players, selling the chance to play them 1-on-1

By Ryan Taylor

How much would you pay to play against one of your favorite NBA players?

Bulls center Andre Drummond, Jimmy Butler and Anfronee Simons are all selling the chance to play them 1-on-1. Drummond's cost is $299, Butler's $699 (sold out) and Simons' $349.

The package includes an individual photo with the player, access to download photos from the game and an autographed keepsake, according to Celebrity Sports Academy.

Drummond, 29, recently opted into his player option for the 2023-24 season. He's set to earn $3.3 million next season from the Bulls.

He signed with the Bull prior to last season. He averaged 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 12.7 minutes on average in the 67 games he played. He served as a useful backup center to Nikola Vucevic, playing a hustle-man and rebound role.

Think you could beat the Bulls big man in a 1-on-1?

