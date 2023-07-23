Bulls make Ayo Dosunmu's new 3-year contract official

After it was reported that Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu had agreed to a three-year pact with the team last week, the team confirmed the news on Sunday.

Dosunmu’s deal will be worth $21 million, according to previous reporting from ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski. NBC Sports Chicago Insider K.C. Johnson confirmed the agreement on Friday.

The new contract caps off a trio of offseason decisions by the Bulls to bring back Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Dosunmu, all of whom were eligible for unrestricted or restricted free agency.

The Bulls drafted Dosunmu out of the University of Illinois in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, and he averaged 8.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

Johnson projects that Dosunmu could be the fifth guard on the Bulls’ roster behind Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, White and Jevon Carter, but praised his tenacity and his competitive nature in a piece detailing the thought-process behind the extension.

