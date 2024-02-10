Bulls ‘open' to adding off buyout market again this season

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

ORLANDO, Fla. --- The Chicago Bulls have an open roster spot and sit roughly $1.7 million underneath the NBA luxury tax threshold.

They also experienced success adding Chicago product Patrick Beverley off the buyout market last season. The gritty guard helped the Bulls close with a 14-9 record to earn a play-in spot.

Could the Bulls pursue the buyout market again?

"I think they’re definitely exploring that," coach Billy Donovan said of management. "I think in those buyout markets, my guess would be that there’d be conversations by Artūras Karnišovas and Marc (Eversley) with representation of those players of what they’re thinking.

"And generally, if there’s someone who has an interest or they feel like it would be a good fit, they’ll bring me in and we’d probably get on the phone with the player. But as of right now, nothing has moved forward in terms of any plans. Now they’re not opposed to bringing somebody in. But I think they’re certainly going to talk to representation and see where things are at with certain players."

Last season, the Bulls discussed the idea of signing Russell Westbrook, who ultimately signed with the Clippers, before signing Beverley. Evan Fournier, Danilo Gallinari, Marcus Morris Sr., Thad Young, Seth Curry and Danuel House are some of the intriguing names who could potentially be available from a deep pool.

"In those situations, sometimes you have to talk to the player or representation about what the role or expectation is," Donovan said. "You may have a team that says, ‘Listen, we’re going to start you and play you 30 minutes.’ And another team may see, ‘We see you coming off the bench playing 18.’ And the guy may want to play more. So there are a lot of variables that go into the buyout market and what guys are looking for."

