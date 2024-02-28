Bulls outrebound Cavs by historic margin in double OT win

Wednesday's 132-123 double overtime win was one for the history books, with the Bulls outrebounding the Cavaliers by a whopping 35 boards.

The Bulls set a franchise record for rebounds in a half with 39 in the first half. Their 17 offensive rebounds in the first half marked their most since Dec. 23, 1997. They finished with an NBA-season-high 74 rebounds, including 25 offensive. They scored 32 second-chance points, getting their season-high on an Andre Drummond tip slam in the second overtime. It’s the first time the Bulls finished with 70 or more rebounds since Nov. 5, 1975.

"They don't make rebounders like Dre anymore," DeMar DeRozan said. "You can't find me another Andre Drummond in the league. He's one of the unique ones who comes from the old school of rebounding."

Drummond smiled.

"The math is very simple. You got two guys who are very good at rebounding, one of them historically being the best to ever do it and the other is right behind me," Drummond said. "It makes it hard for teams. They gotta make a decision who they're going to try to box out, either me or (Nikola Vucevic). Pick your poison."

The Bulls' broadcast noted the absurdity of a double overtime game in which one team was outrebounding the other by a 30+ margin. It was some top-notch commentary from Stacey King and Adam Amin.

