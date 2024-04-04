Bulls sign Javonte Green, waive Terry Taylor

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls signed Javonte Green on Thursday, waiving Terry Taylor in the process.

The expected move makes Green playoff-eligible should the Bulls qualify. He originally signed a 10-day contract on March 23 that expired on Monday night, a game Green missed for personal reasons.

Taylor, who signed a two-way contract on Feb. 21, 2023 before converting to a standard NBA deal this season, averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.2 minutes over 36 games for the Bulls.

Green is a fan and organizational favorite who is just getting fully healthy after undergoing knee surgery last season while with the Bulls. He played 10 games in the G League with the Golden State Warriors affiliate before signing his 10-day contract with the Bulls.

Green averaged 5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17 minutes over three games with the Bulls during that 10-day contract.