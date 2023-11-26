Bulls suffer all-time franchise low in historic loss to Nets

A 21-point lead evaporated in monumental fashion Sunday night in Brooklyn.

After nailing a season-high eight 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Chicago Bulls melted when the Brooklyn Nets went on a 25-7 run to open the second frame, eventually outscoring the Bulls 44-19 with 11 3-pointers of their own in the quarter.

The Nets completely flipped the script on the Bulls' big night beyond the arc, sinking 25 3-pointers by the final buzzer — the most ever allowed in a single game by the Bulls in franchise history.

Head coach Billy Donovan said postgame that contesting rate was the main issue on defense, but poor communication on slip outs and in rotation caused an overall collapse.

The Nets entered the game seventh in the league in 3-point attempts and fourth in made 3-pointers, an identity amplified by a alarming number of Bulls' defensive breakdowns that led to wide-open attempts.

Royce O'Neale and Lonnie Walker IV combined for 40 points with six 3-pointers apiece. Spencer Dinwiddie sank three in a team-high 24-point performance, while Mikal Bridges ended the night 4-for-6 beyond the arc.

The Bulls, on the other hand, went 4-for-22 from from three-point range after their hot start of 8-for-10 in the first quarter.

