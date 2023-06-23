Check out this highlight reel of new Chicago Bull Julian Phillips

The Chicago Bulls traded into the 2023 NBA draft with the Washington Wizards, obtaining the No. 35 pick and drafting Julian Phillips, a freshman from Tennessee.

"Our group liked him," Artūras Karnišovas said of Phillips. "He’s an ex-McDonald’s All-American. Freshman. 19 years old. Multi-positional defender. One of the best athletes in the draft. 43-inch vertical.

"He can step in right now and probably can defend on our level. He has a lot of things to obviously improve. We’re looking forward to it. He’s very young but he’s very talented."

Here's a highlight reel from College Basketball Scouting of Phillips during his lone season at Tennessee.

Karnišovas mentioned they had Phillips much higher on their draft board than where they acquired him. Marc Eversley added Derrick Jones Jr.'s recent decline of his player option for next season "played a bit of a factor" in the Bulls drafting Phillips.

Phillips, 19, played one season at Tennessee, earning SEC All-Freshman honors.

He averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 41.1 percent from the field on 6.0 shots per game and 23.9 percent from behind the arc on a low 3-point volume.

He is lengthy, extremely athletic and a solid defender. He recorded a 91.3 defensive rating and 3.8 defensive box plus/minus in his lone season in college.

Phillips' 43-inch vertical he posted at the NBA combine is the highest in the draft class.

