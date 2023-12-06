Coby White breaks franchise record with historic hot streak

They say good things come in threes. Coby White and the Chicago Bulls can attest.

The team notched their third win in a row on Wednesday, beating the Charlotte Hornets 111-100 at the United Center. In the process, the Bulls' point guard set a franchise record for the most consecutive games (9) with at least three 3-pointers.

Coby White sets a franchise record for consecutive games with at least three 3-pointers pic.twitter.com/aNMvwMZZxx — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 7, 2023

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson asked White after the game if he knew which player's record he surpassed.

"Maybe Ben Gordon or Kirk Hinrich?" he said.

Good guess. But the answer is Lauri Markkanen.

White has been letting it fly from beyond the arc this season, shooting a career-high 40.4% from 3-point range on a career-high 7.1 attempts per game.

"Like I said, Peter Patton [player development coach] has been a big help to me in learning my shot," he said after the game. "I'm just shooting with confidence, and if I'm open I shoot it."

White finished the game 3-of-7 from the 3-point line, and was one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

