Coby White extends franchise record, joins elite company

Despite a slow shooting start in South Beach, Coby White kept his fire lit with another remarkable game.

He finished 4-of-10 from 3-point range, extending his franchise-record streak to 14 games with 3+ successful shots from beyond 3-point land. He finished with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

At 14 games and counting, he joined Stephen Curry, James Harden, Fred VanVleet and Duncan Robinson as the only players in NBA history to record as long of a streak with 3+ 3FG, according to Bulls PR.

White is on a tear, playing the best basketball of his career. He said as much in a recent Q&A with NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

"Yeah, probably," White said when asked if he's playing his best basketball. "As in overall, both sides of the floor, this is probably the best stretch."

In the last 11 games, White is averaging 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He's shooting 49.7% on the floor and 49.5% behind the 3-point line. His defensive prowess is visibly improving, too, causing mayhem and creating turnovers on the defensive side.

His vocal leadership surfaced on Saturday, too.

Unfortunately, the Bulls couldn't hang on to the Heat. Jimmy Butler, the former Chicago Bulls guard, iced the game with a game-winning, step-back jumper over White.

The Bulls will look to bounce back on Monday in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

