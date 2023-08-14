Dwyane Wade, Chicago native and former Chicago Bull, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

During his 26-minute long enshrinement speech, Wade talked about his time growing up in Chicago.

"If there was a court in Chicago, chances are my pops took my brothers and me so we can play grown a-- men to gain their respect," Wade said. "If there was a basket and a run, we were pulling up to the lakefront, Foster Park, Blue Island rec center and any local gyms and parks anywhere in Chicago."

Wade, 41, was born in Chicago. He went to high school at Harold L. Richards High School. Wade set school records for points scored (676) and steals made (106). He continued his basketball career at Marquette University.

Chicago is one of the basketball capitals of the world. There, Wade said the Bulls were an inspiration to his success.

"My hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, were the greatest force on Earth," Wade said.

Wade mentioned players, friends and family members during his enshrinement speech. He talked about his multiple knee surgeries, NBA championships and paid a special tribute to Allen Iverson, who Wade said is the reason he wore an arm sleeve and the No. 3.

The Miami Heat guard played 16 seasons in the NBA, 13 with the Heat. He earned 13 All-Star nods, eight All-NBA selections, three All-Defense nods, one scoring championship, three championship rings and one Finals MVP award.

Wade played for the Bulls during the 2016-17 season, returning to his hometown. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Bulls waived Wade after the 2017 season and he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Miami for his last season.

Wade retired in 2019.

He finished his speech with an emotional message for his father.

"I started this off thanking you, and I want to end it the same way," Wade said to his father, who was sitting in the front row. "I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay. We had the same exact dream and we carry the exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God's will.

"So Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven?"

