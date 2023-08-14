Ex-Bulls' Patrick Beverley defends 76ers season outlook amid James Harden controversy

Speaking at a recent event during his tour of China, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden said the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, “is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

That video hit social media a little over a day after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers have ended trade talks involving Harden. This sent East Coast basketball fans into a frenzy, sparking Twitter fires about the 76ers' season outlook, the instant rise of Boston Celtics stock and other NBA hearsay.

Patrick Beverley, the former Chicago Bulls point guard, isn't letting the situation bring the team down.

Naw chill……….Philly thrives in Adversity https://t.co/mvhftvaScd — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 14, 2023

Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option in late June and wants to become a Clipper, but Morey is habitually disinclined to settle in trade discussions.

And though Harden has clearly been quite firm in his stance, the Sixers have figured that various factors — wanting to play in his age-34 season and show he’s still a great and valuable player, support from teammates like reigning MVP Joel Embiid, etc. — could lead to Harden eventually appearing at training camp and suiting up for them again.

A team source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that, while the Sixers honored Harden's request to explore a trade with the Clippers, they never got close to a deal. The Sixers don't feel a Harden trade would make sense unless it supports the organization's priority of maximizing its championship odds, a source said.

Beverley joined the 76ers this offseason after spending the back half of last season with the Bulls. The Bulls signed him to a veteran minimum deal after the Orlando Magic bought out his contract via trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

