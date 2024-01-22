The NBA is nearly two weeks away from the Feb. 8 trade deadline, which means the start of the playoffs is also closing in.

With that, let's look at the Bulls' playoff odds at this point in the season. Pro Basketball Reference puts their chances of making the playoffs at 27.1%, which is the ninth-best odds in the Eastern Conference.

2023-2024 NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Odds:



BOS - 100%

PHI - 100%

MIL - 99%

NYK - 98%

CLE - 98%

IND - 88%

ORL - 85%

MIA - 77%

CHI - 24%

BRK - 11%

ATL - 10%

TOR - 6.1%

CHO - 0.0%

DET - 0.0%

WAS - 0.0%



All Playoff Odds: https://t.co/0r3ogSofIN — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 21, 2024

The report has the odds for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic all above 90% to make the postseason. The Indiana Pacers' odds are set at 86.2%, the Miami Heat at 72.7%, then the Bulls. Behind the Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets' odds are 10.4%, the Atlanta Hawks at 9.7% and the Toronto Raptors at 6.7%.

Pro Basketball Reference projects the Bulls will win around 38 games this season. They predict the best outcome for the Bulls in the regular season is a 50-32 record. They put their odds to win the Eastern Conference at 0.1%; they didn't generate odds for them to win the NBA Finals.

Currently, the Bulls stand ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are 12.5 games back on the conference lead and 3.5 games back on the No. 6 seed, which gets them out of the play-in tournament. The Atlanta Hawks are 2.0 games behind the Bulls in 10th place and the Brooklyn Nets are 3.0 games behind them in 11th place.

The Bulls have won six of their last eight games, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors over their past two games. They will depart for a three-game road stint to face the Suns, Lakers and Trail Blazers this week.

