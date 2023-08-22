Recently, Stephen A. Smith reported on ESPN it's difficult for Lonzo Ball to stand up from a sitting position due to his injured left knee.

"I've heard that it's hard for him to get up from a sitting position," Smith said on ESPN.

Ball didn't let that report last long. On Tuesday, the Bulls point guard videotaped himself standing up and sitting down in a chair, using only his injured leg to lift himself up.

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

"Stephen A., who are your sources, bro?" Ball said in the video. "Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man. You gotta stop yapping. And I actually like you. I don't even know you like that. But I like you! I'm coming back, man! Come on!"

Ball underwent a cartilage transplant on his left knee in March, marking his third straight surgery on the same knee since January 2022. The Bulls reported before the season Ball would miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season, after missing the entirety of the 2022-23 season, too.

The point guard confirmed the news himself on the "From the Point by Trae Young" podcast on Monday.

"Just taking it day by day, bro. I just had a really big surgery---hopefully, the last one I ever have to get. It’s a long process. I’m already out this whole next season," Ball said on the podcast. "When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was. I was seeing all types of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like. At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We’ve been on plan. I’m on track. Hopefully, everything works out. I just leave it up to God and do the best I can and live with the results."

