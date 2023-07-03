Michael Jordan speaks out on son's romance with Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan has weighed in on his son Marcus Jordan's romance with Scottie Pippen’s famous ex-wife.



The NBA legend was spotted leaving dinner at Matignon in Paris on Sunday when a paparazzi asked if he approved of Marcus dating the Bravo reality star, who was married to his former Bulls' teammate for 19 years.



“No,” Jordan yelled before climbing into the vehicle.



This seems to contrast Larsa’s claim from a few months ago that she and Marcus had received the GOAT's blessing.



“I’ve recently been hanging out with [his parents], but I really don’t want to talk about them,” Larsa said on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ in February. “I feel like it's not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine. I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together and I feel like that’s the most important thing."



Larsa, 48, and Pippen separated in 2016 but finalized their divorce in 2022. Less than a year later in September, rumors of a romance between her and Marcus, 32, started swirling.



The couple confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in January.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.