New ranking system slots Bulls executive low in NBA front office rankings

Recently, Yahoo! Sports posted their findings from an expansive, detailed analysis ranking NBA executives based on the moves they've made during their respective tenures.

For Bulls Vice President Artūras Karnišovas, he ranked 23rd of the 25 ranked front office executives.

Unveiling a summer project @YahooSports: The Danny Ainge System. Ranking every current top NBA executive’s every move. Draft whiffs, home run trades and everything in between. See how your team’s GM stacks up against the competition.https://t.co/EeIiG1DCZd — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) August 29, 2023

The idea of Sabermetrics, as the story thoroughly explains, is to categorize draft picks, trades and free agent signings as if they were baseball hits. Drafting Nikola Jokic in the second round is a "550-foot walk-off grand slam," according to the article.

Here's how they broke down Karnišovas and the Bulls' moves during his tenure.

Draft Picks

2B: Ayo Dosunmu

1B: Patrick Williams

K: Marko Simonovic

Trades

K: Nikola Vucevic, Lauri Markkanen, Daniel Theis

Free Agents

2B: Alex Caruso

1B: Garrett Temple, Andre Drummond

K: Lonzo Ball

Overall, based on the system's output, Karnišovas is slashing .455 (OBP)/.636 (SLG), 1.091(OPS). That ranked him the third-to-worst on the list.

There are plenty of variables to these analytics. The small sample size of five general managers disqualifies them from a fair evaluation. Plus, making the obvious choice, such as drafting LeBron James with the No. 1 pick, is ranked the same for players with similar outcomes from less noticeable backgrounds.

There are plenty of caveats to the system explained in the story. However, the analysis is seemingly detailed and an interesting way of evaluating certain moves.

It'll be interesting to see how this offseason's moves fare for Karnišovas in his next evaluation. The Bulls drafted Julian Phillips and signed Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter.

How would you grade Karnišovas' job with the Bulls so far? This offseason?

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.