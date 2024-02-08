With the full participant list set for all the activities included in this year's NBA All-Star weekend, the Bulls are officially left out of the weekend festivities.
There won't be a single Bulls player participating in any weekend event for the first time since 1980. For the last 43 years --- except for the 1999 game canceled because of the NBA lockout --- the Bulls have had at least one player participating in the weekend events.
No Bulls player was given the nod for the All-Star game this season. And no one from the squad is competing in the Rising Stars game, the skills contest, the 3-point contest, or the dunk contest.
DeMar DeRozan stands as the last Bulls player to participate in the weekend when he was selected for his sixth All-Star game (second with the Bulls) in 2023. Former Bulls players Mac McClung (dunk contest) and Lauri Markkanen (3-point contest) will participate in this year's All-Star weekend festivities.
Here's the long list of Bulls participants in every NBA All-Star weekend since 1980. For clarity, this list includes just one member from each season. For example, Craig Hodges' 3-point contest appearances/victories from 1990-92 aren't listed. Just one player from each year to satiate the streak. (Key: AS = All-Star game, RS = Rising Stars game, others noted. H/T NBC Sports Chicago's Kevin Anderson.)
2023- AS- DeRozan
2022- AS- DeRozan, LaVine
2021- AS- LaVine
2020- RS- Wendell Carter Jr
2019- RS- Markkanen
2018- RS- Markkanen
2017- AS- Butler
2016- AS- Butler
2015- AS- Butler, Gasol
2014- AS- Noah
2013- AS- Deng
2012- AS- Deng, Rose
2011- AS- Rose
2010- AS- Rose
2009- RS- Rose
2008- Duhon in team event “Shooting Stars” with BJ Armstrong and Candace Dupree
2007- Tyrus Thomas- Slam Dunk
2006- RS- Deng, Gordon, Nocioni
2005- RS-Deng, Gordon, Hinrich
2004- RS- Hinrich
2003- RS- Chandler, Williams
2002- RS- Fizer
2001- RS- Brand, El-Amin
2000- RS- Brand
1999- Game cancelled- lockout
1998- AS- Jordan
1997- AS- Jordan, Pippen
1996- AS- Jordan, Pippen
1995- AS- Pippen
1994- AS- Pippen
1993- AS- Jordan, Pippen
1992- AS- Jordan, Pippen
1991- AS- Jordan
1990- AS- Jordan, Pippen
1989- AS- Jordan
1988- AS- Jordan
1987- AS- Jordan
1986- AS- Jordan
1985- AS- Jordan
1984- Orlando Woolridge, Slam Dunk contest
1983- AS- Reggie Theus
1982- AS- Artis Gilmore
1981- AS- Theus
1980- NONE (though future Bull Bill Cartwright played for the Knicks)