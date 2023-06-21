Patrick Beverley wants to remain a Chicago Bull.

The point guard took to Twitter to comment in opposition of an account wishing for the front office to execute offseason moves to shuffle the roster.

Beverley played 22 games with the Bulls last season after the front office signed him from the buyout market. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 39.5 percent shooting from the field and a 30.5 percent clip from the 3-point line.

On paper, Beverley's offensive numbers don't look uplifting. However, he had a significant impact on both ends of the floor. His ferocious defense and relentless hustle helped him corral offensive rebounds and make plays on both ends for the Bulls. Beverley also became a top voice in the locker room, showing off his leadership skills.

Nevertheless, Beverley is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He collected $8.5 million from the Los Angeles Lakers last season and earned around $13 million per season on the two contracts previous the Lakers.

Beverley, 34, said on his podcast he expects to make between $13-15 million per year on his next contract.

Here's where the impasse lies. The Bulls most certainly cannot afford to re-sign Beverley at that number, or possibly any number, for what it's worth. The budget was already tight before Derrick Jones Jr. declined his player option; but Jones Jr.'s contract only opens up a few million bucks on the Bulls' books.

The Bulls are in dire need of a point guard, however. Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season. No one is certain Coby White can step into a starting role. Even if he does, the Bulls will lack depth at the position.

Will the Bulls "run it back" with Beverley? Or, will they run it back, just without Beverley, but with the core players?

