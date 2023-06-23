Podcast: 2023 NBA Draft recap: Bulls' Karnišovas selects Julian Phillips, opts to improve team in free agency

Artūras Karnišovas and the Bulls didn't pull off a major trade this year in the draft but traded into the second round to select Julian Phillips from Tennessee, a 6'7 freshman wing with room to grow. Does AK have a plan to improve the roster in free agency? K.C. Johnson and Tony Gill recap draft night and the press conference. They discuss Marc Eversley and Artūras Karnišovas' post-draft press conference, where they touched on the Nikola Vučević trade, Lonzo Ball's status, Zach LaVine trade rumors and more.

